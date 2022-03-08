Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.73.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $254,832.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $908,060. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,356,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,320,000 after purchasing an additional 162,773 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,535,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,818,000 after purchasing an additional 128,466 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter valued at $322,883,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Elastic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,256,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,048,000 after acquiring an additional 348,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

ESTC opened at $76.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.66. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.49 and a beta of 1.25. Elastic has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

