Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.42% of Elastic worth $57,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth about $13,435,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Elastic by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Elastic by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after acquiring an additional 38,802 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $76.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.66. Elastic has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.44.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $254,832.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $908,060. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

