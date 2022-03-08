Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Down to $216.26

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $216.26, but opened at $204.96. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $202.24, with a volume of 1,068 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 38,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,022,000. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.