Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Down to $216.26

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $216.26, but opened at $204.96. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $202.24, with a volume of 1,068 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.79.
Elbit Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESLT)
Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elbit Systems (ESLT)
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.