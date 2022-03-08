Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 322,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,966,867 shares.The stock last traded at $11.77 and had previously closed at $11.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.25.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 576,461 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth $401,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 17.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,543,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 224,437 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 258.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

