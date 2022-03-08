Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Tops $0.0575 on Exchanges

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $25.46 million and $141,274.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00042914 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,697.46 or 0.06511651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,065.22 or 0.99131150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00042588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00045321 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

