Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Trading Down 42.5%

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 42.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 7,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 3,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88.
About Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elementis (EMNSF)
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.