Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Trading Down 42.5%

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 42.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 7,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 3,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88.

Elementis Plc is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment deals with the production of rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for anti-perspirant deodorants, for supply to personal care manufacturers.

