Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.82.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELEV shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Elevation Oncology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elevation Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Elevation Oncology by 18.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 188,517 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $3,341,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,505,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at $1,670,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at $1,526,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELEV opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79. Elevation Oncology has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. Research analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

