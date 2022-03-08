Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 219.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 639,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,120,000 after purchasing an additional 439,185 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 595.4% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,574 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 421,230 shares of company stock worth $112,450,047. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.71.

LLY stock opened at $261.64 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $249.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.84%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.