Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Eliem Therapeutics stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. Eliem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eliem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELYM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 38,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eliem Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

