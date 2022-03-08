Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Eliem Therapeutics stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. Eliem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eliem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.
Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.
