Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.01%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EARN shares. BTIG Research lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EARN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 596.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 35,323 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

