Embark Technology Inc (NASDAQ:EMBK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Embark Technology Inc (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 5,040,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 953,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Embark Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Embark Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology during the fourth quarter worth $131,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:EMBK opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. Embark Technology has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08.
About Embark Technology (Get Rating)
Embark Trucks Inc is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Embark Technology (EMBK)
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Lucky Losers: 3 Earnings Losers to Buy on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.