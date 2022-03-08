Embark Technology Inc (NASDAQ:EMBK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Embark Technology Inc (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 5,040,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 953,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Embark Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Embark Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology during the fourth quarter worth $131,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMBK opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. Embark Technology has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMBK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Embark Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Embark Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Embark Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Embark Trucks Inc is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

