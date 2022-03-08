EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMKR shares. TheStreet cut EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Lake Street Capital cut EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $10.87.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). EMCORE had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCORE will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in EMCORE in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,479,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in EMCORE by 402.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 291,523 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in EMCORE by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,676,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 116,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EMCORE by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 318,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in EMCORE by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,254 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

