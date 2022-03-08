Emercoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.37 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0486 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $12,487.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,839,603 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

