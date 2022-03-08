Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) Insider Purchases A$63,000.00 in Stock

Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL – Get Rating) insider Michael Ruane acquired 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$63,000.00 ($45,985.40).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.65, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.
Empire Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
