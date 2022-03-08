Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) & Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) and Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bowlero and Endeavor Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowlero N/A N/A -3.95% Endeavor Group -7.83% 5.56% 0.82%

33.8% of Endeavor Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bowlero and Endeavor Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowlero $205.19 million 1.55 -$34.45 million N/A N/A Endeavor Group $3.48 billion 5.82 -$654.93 million N/A N/A

Bowlero has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Endeavor Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bowlero and Endeavor Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowlero 0 0 1 0 3.00 Endeavor Group 0 4 8 0 2.67

Bowlero presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.00%. Endeavor Group has a consensus price target of 35.42, suggesting a potential upside of 33.10%. Given Bowlero’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bowlero is more favorable than Endeavor Group.

Summary

Endeavor Group beats Bowlero on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bowlero (Get Rating)

Isos Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Bowlero Corp.

About Endeavor Group (Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events. The Events, Experiences & Rights segment provides services to a portfolio of live events, including sporting events, fashion, art fairs and music, culinary, and lifestyle festivals. This segment also owns and operates the IMG Academy, an academic and sports training institution; and produces and distributes sports video programming. The Representation segment offers services to a diverse group of talent across entertainment, sports, and fashion, such as actors, directors, writers, athletes, models, musicians, and other artists in various mediums comprising film, television, art, books, and live events. This segment provides brand strategy, marketing, advertising, public relations, analytics, digital, activation, and experiential services to corporate and other clients; intellectual property licensing services to a portfolio of entertainment, sports and consumer product brands; and content development, production, financing, sales, and advisory services for television properties, documentaries, feature films, and podcasts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

