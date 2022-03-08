Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Shares Up 1.9%

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.51 and last traded at $6.50. 901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 8,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENRFF. Raymond James upgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Enerflex alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.