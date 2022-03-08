Energean (LON:ENOG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,107.62

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,107.62 ($14.51) and last traded at GBX 1,102 ($14.44), with a volume of 19051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,089 ($14.27).

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENOG shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Energean from GBX 1,085 ($14.22) to GBX 1,140 ($14.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Energean in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Energean alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 943.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 867.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.18. The stock has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.05.

In other Energean news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou sold 177,797 shares of Energean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 956 ($12.53), for a total transaction of £1,699,739.32 ($2,227,121.75).

About Energean (LON:ENOG)

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.