Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.10

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.10 and last traded at $30.20, with a volume of 757887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 890.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 1,537.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

