Energo (TSL) One Day Volume Hits $60,203.00

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last seven days, Energo has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. Energo has a total market capitalization of $151,854.00 and $60,203.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energo coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Energo Coin Profile

TSL is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

