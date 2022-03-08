Enigma Hits Market Cap of $380,763.28 (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $380,763.28 and approximately $206,918.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.33 or 0.00243605 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00011459 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003858 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000832 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00034967 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

