Enjin Coin Price Tops $1.33 on Exchanges (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 8th. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $126.56 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00003446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00033750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00104748 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,994,706 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.