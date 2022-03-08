Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

ENVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Enova International alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $63,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $300,038.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,134 shares of company stock worth $1,082,060 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enova International by 1,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Enova International in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Enova International by 106,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Enova International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 218.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

ENVA opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.54. Enova International has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 11.64 and a current ratio of 11.64.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $363.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.24 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enova International will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Enova International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.