Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Trading Up 10.6%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) traded up 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $177.31 and last traded at $175.65. 105,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,151,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.81.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.61.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 12,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $1,972,768.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,525 shares of company stock valued at $31,102,733. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $165,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $155,157,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,617,000 after buying an additional 438,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $57,908,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

