Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Trading Up 10.6%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) traded up 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $177.31 and last traded at $175.65. 105,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,151,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.81.
ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.61.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.23 and a beta of 1.29.
In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 12,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $1,972,768.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,525 shares of company stock valued at $31,102,733. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $165,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $155,157,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,617,000 after buying an additional 438,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $57,908,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.
About Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
