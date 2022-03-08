EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.700-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded down $6.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.76. The company had a trading volume of 117,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,836. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $79.80 and a 12 month high of $117.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.64.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded EnPro Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.67.

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in EnPro Industries by 38.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 45.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

