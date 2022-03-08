Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 1.2% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $11,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 65,204,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,376,000 after buying an additional 224,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,196,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,702,000 after buying an additional 1,250,326 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,543,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $379,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,567 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,057,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $242,681,000 after purchasing an additional 537,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,307 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $25.39. 400,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,668,401. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.