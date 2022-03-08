enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $5.03. 16,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 51,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded enVVeno Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 24.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

enVVeno Medical Company Profile

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

