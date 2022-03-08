EOS Force Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.14 Million (EOSC)

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One EOS Force coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS Force has traded down 38.7% against the US dollar. EOS Force has a market capitalization of $5.14 million and approximately $115,571.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.12 or 0.00188654 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000999 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00025149 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.12 or 0.00343489 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00054986 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007879 BTC.

About EOS Force

EOSC uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

Buying and Selling EOS Force

