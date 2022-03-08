Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EPHYW) Short Interest Update

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EPHYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EPHYW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 89,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of EPHYW opened at 0.34 on Tuesday. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a one year low of 0.31 and a one year high of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.46.

