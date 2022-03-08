EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPR. StockNews.com upgraded EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.68. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 303.03%.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

