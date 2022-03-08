Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stake Decreased by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 187,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,795,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.28. 38,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,393. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.91.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

