Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

EQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Equillium stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.33. 30,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85. The firm has a market cap of $97.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.26. Equillium has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Equillium during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Equillium during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the third quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equillium by 38.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

