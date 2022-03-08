Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 8th (ACGL, BDN, CCU, CPK, CRI, CTO, GFI, HBAN, IAS, ICUI)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 8th:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get Arch Capital Group Ltd alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company. It operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong and Brazil. Integral Ad Science Holding LLC is based in New York. “

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “51JOB, INC. is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China with a strong focus on recruitment related services. Offering a broad array of products and services, 51job connects millions of job seekers with employment opportunities and streamlines the recruitment process and human resource administration for tens of thousands of companies in China. Through print advertisements in 51job Weekly and online recruitment services at http://www.51job.com, both domestic Chinese employers and multinational companies alike are able to attract, identify and recruit new employees. 51job also provides executive search services and a number of other value-added human resource services, including training, business process outsourcing and salary surveys. “

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Akerna Corp. is a regulatory compliance technology company primarily in the cannabis space. The company offer MJ Platform(R) and Leaf Data Systems(R) platforms which provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products from seed to product to shelf to customer through the complete supply chain. Akerna Corp., formerly known as MTech Acquisition Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.