Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon Sells 712,845 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 712,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $14,356,698.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Funko alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 60,532 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,184,005.92.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 25,702 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $463,921.10.

FNKO traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FNKO has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Funko has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Funko by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Funko by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,265,000 after acquiring an additional 191,425 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Funko by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Funko by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 102,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Funko by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Funko (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.