Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.36 Million

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

Brokerages expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) to report sales of $16.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.48 million and the lowest is $15.50 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $7.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $77.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.85 million to $83.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $184.67 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $286.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.89) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESPR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,386,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111,903 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,208,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000,000. Meditor Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 4,468,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,000 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $12,579,000.

ESPR opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.60. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.