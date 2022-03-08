Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.36 Million

Brokerages expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) to report sales of $16.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.48 million and the lowest is $15.50 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $7.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $77.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.85 million to $83.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $184.67 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $286.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.89) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESPR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,386,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111,903 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,208,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000,000. Meditor Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 4,468,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,000 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $12,579,000.

ESPR opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.60. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

