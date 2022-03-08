Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.36 Million

Brokerages expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) to report sales of $16.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.48 million and the lowest is $15.50 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $7.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $77.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.85 million to $83.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $184.67 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $286.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.89) EPS.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,386,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111,903 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,208,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000,000. Meditor Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 4,468,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,000 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $12,579,000.
ESPR opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.60. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $32.00.
Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.