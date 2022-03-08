Essentra (LON:ESNT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $305.06

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 305.06 ($4.00) and traded as low as GBX 257.50 ($3.37). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 257.50 ($3.37), with a volume of 414,929 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of £785.89 million and a P/E ratio of 41.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 328.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 305.06.
Essentra Company Profile (LON:ESNT)
