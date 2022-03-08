Ether Zero One Day Volume Hits $1,241.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 17% against the dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $78,674.99 and approximately $1,241.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,714.79 or 0.06521823 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00066996 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

