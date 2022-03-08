ETNA Network Price Hits $0.0996 on Top Exchanges (ETNA)

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, ETNA Network has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One ETNA Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0996 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges. ETNA Network has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $96,417.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00044092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,625.45 or 0.06673094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,264.07 or 0.99797362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00046292 BTC.

About ETNA Network

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

ETNA Network Coin Trading

