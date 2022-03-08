Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,086 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.35% of Euronav worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 43.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after buying an additional 320,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 38.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 31,904 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 40.4% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,003,000. Institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.
NYSE EURN opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.19. Euronav NV has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Euronav Company Profile (Get Rating)
Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.
