Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,086 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.35% of Euronav worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 43.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after buying an additional 320,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 38.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 31,904 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 40.4% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,003,000. Institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronav alerts:

NYSE EURN opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.19. Euronav NV has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.58 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Euronav Company Profile (Get Rating)

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.