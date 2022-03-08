Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $718.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) will post sales of $718.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $704.56 million and the highest is $732.10 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $652.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Euronet Worldwide.
Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,320,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,702,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,057,000 after acquiring an additional 187,610 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,068,000 after acquiring an additional 474,285 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,566,000 after acquiring an additional 29,177 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,213,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,587,000 after acquiring an additional 412,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $98.67 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $96.30 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 75.32 and a beta of 1.44.
Euronet Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)
Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.
