European Wax Center (EWCZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.50. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in European Wax Center by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in European Wax Center by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

