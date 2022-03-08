Evedo (EVED) Market Cap Hits $835,789.51

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $835,789.51 and $422,580.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00033750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00104748 BTC.

Evedo Profile

EVED is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,672,017 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

