Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Everbridge worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 59.8% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.06.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.39. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

