EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 22.54.

EVCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 16.48 per share, for a total transaction of 164,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EverCommerce by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,751,000 after purchasing an additional 62,588 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in EverCommerce by 1,103.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in EverCommerce by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 132,204 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in EverCommerce by 859.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 119,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 13.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of 16.25. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of 10.38 and a 12-month high of 23.41.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

