Everipedia Price Tops $0.0089 on Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $89.52 million and $7.26 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00043337 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,682.35 or 0.06604138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,415.31 or 0.99505342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00042910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00045564 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,449,576 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.