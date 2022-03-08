Evil Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00 (EVIL)

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Evil Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Evil Coin has a market cap of $122,776.86 and approximately $5.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Evil Coin has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Evil Coin

Evil Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. Evil Coin’s official website is evilcoin.xyz . Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EvilCoin was created to embrace, reward and inspire “evil”. EVIL is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X11 algorithm, it allows fast and anonymous transactions across the blockchain. “

Evil Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evil Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evil Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

