Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.95. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 18,827,922 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $101.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.21.

Get Evolve Transition Infrastructure alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 7,270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 58,162 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 130.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 31,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.