Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Trading Up 22.1%

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Rating) was up 22.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.38. Approximately 102,992 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 51,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXN shares. Pi Financial upgraded Excellon Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cormark dropped their target price on Excellon Resources from C$4.15 to C$2.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.53. The firm has a market cap of C$39.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

