Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $8.41 Million Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.11% of Boyd Gaming worth $8,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,091,000 after buying an additional 127,315 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 622.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,905,000 after buying an additional 2,327,474 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,592,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,736,000 after buying an additional 50,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,368,000 after buying an additional 437,893 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,482,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,761,000 after buying an additional 949,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

BYD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

NYSE BYD opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.98. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $50.38 and a 12-month high of $72.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.29.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $879.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.16 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.