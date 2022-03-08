Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 102,008 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 55,439.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,008 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.83%.

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

