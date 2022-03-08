Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 11,930 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,877 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,930 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $528.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $310.92 and a one year high of $571.49. The company has a market cap of $234.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

